Saudi Arabian GP: Schedule and where to watch LIVE

This Sunday is the Penultimate race of the 2021 Formula 1 season, where Lewis Hamilton will seek to regain the leadership of the world championship of pilots, which up to now is Max Verstappen; therefore we will see a very good fight in the Grand Prix of Arabia Saudi.

The Mercedes driver, Hamilton, won pole position this weekend and will be guarded by his teammate Valtteri Bottas, who benefited from the mistake made by the Dutchman from Red Bull Racing, after hitting the wall on the last lap in qualifying.

“Third place is disappointing, especially considering the lap I was doing. The only good thing is that we know, at least, that the car is fast“, Max mentioned at the end of the qualy.

His partner Sergio Czech Pérez will start in fifth position, from where he will seek to regain positions to get on the podium and thus continue fighting for the F1 constructors’ championship.

In third place alongside Max will be the Monegasque Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, while at Mexican will be accompanied by Pierre Gasly.

Do not miss the Penultimate race of the 2021 Formula 1 season, that’s why here we tell you when, at what time and where to see the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

When is the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday, November 05, 2021

Schedule: 11:30 hours

Place: Cstreet circuit in Jeddah

Where to watch the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Fox Sports 3

Star Action

F1 TV

