Sandra Bullock sells her spectacular Los Angeles apartment for a millionaire figure

The department, for which Bullock paid $ 3.6 million dollars in 2014, it was released for sale, on November 29, for $ 4,495,000 dollars.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

How is the apartment that Sandra Bullock is selling

According to the technical sheet, released by various specialized media in the sale of properties, it has an area of ​​1,759 square feet, with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It also has a hall, kitchen, dining room, main room, terrace, garage for two vehicles, among other rooms.

image.png How is the apartment that Sandra Bullock is selling.

In the common areas it has a fitness center, sauna, swimming pool, as well as valet parking, doorman and concierge service 24 hours a day.

In addition to that department, the protagonist of ‘Gravity’ has one more in that same tower, which she acquired in 2017 after disbursing $ 5.1 million dollars. Like he has two in Malibu, a cabin in Beverly Hills, a resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; a multi-story townhouse in New York City, a multi-million dollar mansion in Austin, Texas, a vacation home in New Orleans, a mansion in Beverly Hills, and more.

Read more ►Pedro Alfonso and his daughter Olivia had a “dance night” and shared it on social networks

In this luxurious tower of apartments also reside celebrities of the stature of Adam Sandler, Kelly Osbourne, Courteney Cox, whereas in the past they did Cher, Lindsay Lohan, Elton John, among others.

Sandra Bullock recalled the time a stalker broke into her house: “I wasn’t the same after that.”

image.png Sandra Bullock recalled the time a stalker broke into her home: “I wasn’t the same after that.”

The renowned Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock gave an interview in which he recalled a shocking experience with a stalker that changed his life and that to this day continues to leave consequences. It was in the cycle “Red Table Talk”, an American talk show on Facebook, when the protagonist of “Gravity” recounted what was the traumatic night back in 2014, when a man managed to enter her house in the neighborhood of Bel -Air, Los Angeles.

The intruder appeared at the house of Sandra Bullock but when noticing that there was no one, he went through the terrace. Upon returning from dinner, the actress noticed the presence of the stalker and locked herself in the closet while calling the police. The Oscar winner recalled that at that moment she imagined the worst outcome but that fortunately her four-year-old son was not at home. “I was glad he wasn’t there when it all happened because if Louis had been home, it would have changed our destiny forever,” she said.

“I was not the same after that. I was completely stunned, “she declared. Sandra Bullock, who had to resort to psychological help and to this day suffers from severe post-traumatic stress disorder due to the terrifying episode that he experienced that night.

image.png Sandra Bullock was very affected by that episode.

Finally the man identified as Joshua James Corbett he was detained by the police while he was inside his home and was sentenced to 5 years in prison. According to the subsequent investigation, the intruder was a sex offender who entered the actress’s home with the intention of attacking her sexually.

However, the stalker was not locked up, but received mental health treatment and a restraining order against the actress for ten years. Some time later, in another similar episode, he took his own life while being cornered by the police.

Read more ►Guido Kaczka was surprised in Welcome aboard when he met a young woman similar to Rocío Guirao Díaz