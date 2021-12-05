San Antonio Spurs stunned the Golden State Warriors on a ragged night by Stephen Curry | NBA.com Spain

Golden state warriors swept the Phoenix Suns on Friday night and ran out of fuel to do the same in front of San antonio spurs this Saturday. Those led by Steve Kerr were surprised by Gregg Popovich’s that they beat them for 112-107 at the Chase Center in what was an exciting game.

Literally San Antonio caught Golden State by surprise: won the first quarter 36-21 with a great contrast of energy between one team and the other and came to take their advantage to a wide 43-21 during the second quarter. The Warriors settled down and by the second half they were able to start getting points at the hands of Steph Curry (who missed 14 of the first 15 shots at the rim he tried) and defend as they can. A) Yes the locals came to win by 106-103 with two minutes remaining. All to see how Dejounte Murray and Derrick White took the win out of their hands in the closing.

White had 25 points and Murray finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists. in some Spurs who also lived a long time in the first half because of what was done by Lonnie walker iv (which finished with 21 points). It is the fourth consecutive victory for San Antonio, which follows twelfth in the West with an 8-13 record but just 1.5 games from the Play-In zone.

Golden State now shares the top of the West with the Phoenix Suns, both at 19-4 and with a victory for each one in the duels with each other. Steph curry was the top scorer for the Warriors this Saturday with 27 points but it was not effective in attack: it launched 7-28 field with 5-17 in triples. It is his fourth game of the season with a 25% or less shooting from the field.

Jordan Poole of 15 points escorted him to Curry and then they appear Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson from the bench with 14 and 13 goals respectively. JTA returned to work very well from the bench and that is noticeable by the Warriors’ +24 in their 32 minutes on the court (only Curry and Draymond Green played more) while Golden State was 29 points behind San Antonio when Toscano was not active. Green was close to the triple-double with 9 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds.

This is how we live the quarter to quarter of the game, with its best moments and highlights.

Team 1 C 2 C 3C 4C Total Golden state warriors twenty-one 37 30 19 107 San antonio spurs 36 31 32 13 112

First quarter:

Two consecutive 3-pointers by Keldon Johnson, who is nearly 60% accurate from the perimeter in the last 10 games, put the Spurs up 13-9 at the start: San Antonio plays fast and for now manages to get its youngsters from the perimeter do not let or breathe a Curry who does not reach the ball.

San Antonio continues to achieve success in defense and to be able to play in the open field once it recovers the ball: with a 14-0 run, it takes a 22-9 advantage against Warriors who have not yet had points from Curry in six minutes of action and that they have barely been able to attempt three shots in the paint, missing two of them.

Lonnie Walker came into the game on fire and scored 12 points off the bench in the first quarter – he was the key to the Spurs continuing to extend their lead no matter how many home team baskets have allowed. San Antonio’s 36-21 at the end of the first quarter is no exaggeration. White has eight tallies, Johnson and Poeltl 6 and Golden State is outmatched in every facet of the game from its initial 9-8 lead with an active Poole at the start.

Second bedroom:

Spurs 7-0 to open second period: The lead extends to 43-21 and the Warriors continue to look like a team without energy on this second back-to-back night.

Golden State manages to breathe a little with the action of its bench: Chiozza and Lee scored triples, Toscano defends and also reaches the basket, Bjelica moves the ball well and Curry remains as a representative of the starters by pulling forward with free throws: 5 -5 from the line but 0-6 from the field goal. 49-36 for Spurs at 7:40 left in the second quarter.

A triple and a mid-range shot inside for Dejounte Murray who is already a candidate for the triple-double: he has 9 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds in the game. Spurs won 57-47 with four minutes into halftime but was alerted by a 10-point Poole who still did not miss a shot in the game.

The dynamics of the game changed definitively although Curry is still unable to score (0-8 from the field for him). Golden State is no longer frustrated, attacks with more determination and begins to arrive more in time in defense against some Spurs who failed their last three-point attempts. 62-55 for the Texans with one minute left.

The first field goal made by Curry arrived in the form of an incredible triple but the Spurs ended up closing better with five consecutive points from Derrick White that allow them to leave at halftime with some remainder: 67-58 for the visiting team, of 18 points from Walker, 13 from White and 9 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists from Murray. Dejounte has three fouls as well as Poeltl. Poole (with three fouls) and Curry are with 10 points the best of the Warriors starting five who have found some answers on the bench: 9 for Lee and 6 for Toscano and Bjelica.

Curry went to halftime at 1-11 from the field and it’s a striking fact because only three times in his career did he make a shot or less in a time in which he tried at least 10 shots to the basket.

Third quarter:

Derrick White is being unstoppable for the best defense in the NBA. In turn Doug McDermott is also scoring with his firm foot shots and the income of the Spurs expands: 78-60 after the first three minutes of the third period.

The Warriors attack reacted again at the hands of Poole and also with a little more prominence from a gray Draymond Green so far. So the locals cut to 85-71 reaching the middle of the third quarter, when Kerr again sent a 1-14 Curry to rest on field goals.

The two teams fell into a pit in attack at this point: just one field goal scored by each in the final three minutes. San Antonio wins 88-73 three minutes from the end of the third quarter and Popovich just called a timeout against a Curry layup: he doesn’t want the Warriors star who is 2-16 from the field (equaling the worst performance at the moment of your shooting career) get into the rhythm.

Popovich’s strategy did not work because Curry scored with three triples at the end of the third quarter (the last from the logo) and made this a little more even: 99-88 for San Antonio who could not get as a bolt in defense in the end but he was not so beaten because Murray also finds his points: it is already 19 for Dejounte, second highest scorer of the visitors behind Walker’s 21, the same number that Steph has in the game.

Final: Golden State Warriors 107 – San Antonio Spurs 112

Golden State in game! 4-0 to open the last period through trays from Lee and Toscano and the nerves now go to the side of some Spurs who knew how to win by 22 points of difference but now they are only by 99-92 with 10 minutes to go.

San Antonio missed five straight three-point attempts, scoring only to cut Warriors’ 8-0 run when Dejounte Murray decided to attack the basket and attempt a layup. 101-96 for the Texans with eight minutes remaining and a lot to say in this story yet.

Curry and Murray enter the game for the last time with the score 101-96 for Spurs with five minutes remaining: the two teams missed them in attack in their last halftime.

In eight and a half minutes the Spurs only got two points! Golden State still does not lead because it is not brilliant in attack either, but it has already cut the difference to 101-100 and is positioning itself as a favorite again.

Now yes, Golden State go ahead. Curry tied the game with a free throw, Green led the California team with his first triple and Steph escaped to a layup for 106-103. Golden State is leading this quarter 18-4 after 10 minutes of action.

San Antonio’s four-point play with a free throw by Johnson and a triple by White after an offensive rebound: in a possession the Spurs added the same as everything they had done in 10 minutes and with it they go ahead by 107- 106 with just over a minute from the final horn.

White and Murray appear to be San Antonio’s saviors – they handle the ball in this hot moment and score points. Spurs 7-0 partial in the final two minutes and 110-106 for the visit now. Kerr called for a timeout and Golden State needs to score yes or yes on this next possession, 33 seconds from time.

Toscano hit a free throw of two and White did not miss at the other hoop. San Antonio triumph 112-107 against the NBA leader as a visitor.

