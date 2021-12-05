Ryan Gosling as possible new DC character

According to the Giant Freakin Robot site, actor Ryan Gosling, known for his performance in “Diary of a Passion”, is in talks with DC to play a new character and thus join the universe of the company. As a context, it is known that both Marvel and DC have tried to get Ryan Gosling to join the world of comic book characters.

22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards – Press Room BEVERLY HILLS, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Ryan Gosling poses in the press room during the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for HFA) (Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for HFA)

As a matter of fact, before Benedict Cumberbatch became Doctor Strange, DC had reserved the role for Gosling, however he did not accept the offer. Another example was the case of the Joker in “The Suicide Squad”, but Ryan Gosling again refused to be part of DC history because the contract consisted of filming several films.

2005 MTV Movie Awards – Show LOS ANGELES – JUNE 4: Actress Rachel McAdams (left) and Actor Ryan Gosling accept the award for Best Kiss for The Notebook onstage during the 2005 MTV Movie Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 4, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. The 14th annual award show will premiere on MTV Thursday, June 9 at 9:00 PM (ET / PT). (Photo By Kevin Winter / Getty Images) (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Possibly DC will negotiate with Ryan Gosling

The news is something that the actor’s fans are waiting for, because possibly for the first time Ryan Gosling could accept a film other than the work he has been doing in recent years. Gosling has stood out for his performance in films such as: “Blade Runner 2049”, “La La Land”, “Drive”, “Crazy and Stupid Love”, to name a few.

One of the most recent projects in which Gosling has been confirmed to take part is “Barbie”, the live-action version of the famous Mattel doll. The film will star Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, which will be directed by Greta Gerwig and will also feature Noah Baumbach as a screenwriter.