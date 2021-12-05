Russia launches two Galileo satellites into space

You have successfully registered
Please click the link in the email sent to

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211205/rusia-lanza-al-espacio-dos-satelites-galileo-1119004345.html

Russia launches two Galileo satellites into space

Russia launches two Galileo satellites into space

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Soyuz-ST-B space rocket with two Galileo satellites took off from the Kurú space center, in French Guiana, according to … 05.12.2021, Sputnik World

2021-12-05T01: 26 + 0000

2021-12-05T01: 26 + 0000

2021-12-05T01: 27 + 0000

Russia

space

galileo (satellite)

🚀 space conquest

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106246/36/1062463640_0:455:2997:2141_1920x0_80_0_0_cbbe667a05b8ea8cd2d94524c708f0ad.jpg

The launch of the European satellites aboard the Russian rocket, which took place at 00:19 GMT, was initially scheduled for December 2 but was postponed three times. Roscosmos added through his Twitter account that the Fregat accelerator with The satellites separated from the third stage of the rocket on the suborbital trajectory. The mission will last 3 hours and 51 minutes. The Galileo navigation system is a joint project of the European Commission and the European Space Agency. Of the 24 Galileo satellites placed in orbit, 14 were launched aboard the Soyuz between 2011 and 2016 Four Russian rocket launches are scheduled from the Kurú base next year.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210627/los-cohetes-rusos-soyuz-2-utilizaran-un-nuevo-combustible-a- parte-de-2022-1113584654.html

2021

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106246/36/1062463640_142:0:2997:2141_1920x0_80_0_0_7f312a24ed435915381bf8b34b6aabae.jpg

russia, space, galileo (satellite), 🚀 space conquest

01:26 GMT 05.12.2021 (updated: 01:27 GMT 05.12.2021)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Soyuz-ST-B space rocket with two Galileo satellites took off from the Kurú space center in French Guiana, according to the broadcast made by the Russian space corporation Roscosmos.

The launch of the European satellites aboard the Russian rocket, which took place at 00:19 GMT, was initially scheduled for December 2 but was postponed three times.

Roscosmos added through his Twitter account that the Fregat accelerator with the satellites separated from the third stage of the rocket in the suborbital trajectory. The mission will last 3 hours and 51 minutes.

The Galileo navigation system is a joint project of the European Commission and the European Space Agency.

Of the 24 Galileo satellites placed in orbit, 14 were launched aboard the Soyuz between 2011 and 2016.

Launch of the Soyuz-2-1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-16 cargo ship - Sputnik World, 1920, 27.06.2021

Russian Soyuz-2 rockets will use new fuel from 2022

Four Russian rocket launches are scheduled from the Kurú base next year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker