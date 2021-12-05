Russia launches two Galileo satellites into space

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Soyuz-ST-B space rocket with two Galileo satellites took off from the Kurú space center in French Guiana, according to the broadcast made by the Russian space corporation Roscosmos.

The launch of the European satellites aboard the Russian rocket, which took place at 00:19 GMT, was initially scheduled for December 2 but was postponed three times.

Roscosmos added through his Twitter account that the Fregat accelerator with the satellites separated from the third stage of the rocket in the suborbital trajectory. The mission will last 3 hours and 51 minutes.

The Soyuz-ST-B rocket successfully injected the Fregat upper stage with the #Galileo spacecraft into a suborbital trajectory. The Russian upper stage has begun its flight mission, which will last 3 hours 51 minutes. pic.twitter.com/SZmGblvVtA – РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) December 5, 2021

The Galileo navigation system is a joint project of the European Commission and the European Space Agency.

Of the 24 Galileo satellites placed in orbit, 14 were launched aboard the Soyuz between 2011 and 2016.

