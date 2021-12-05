Rihanna’s cover photo we’ve all thought of the same thing with: Joey! | Fashion and Beauty

Rihanna Over the years, she has become not only a musical artist of international stature, but she is also a model businesswoman capable of succeeding in the world of cosmetics, skin care, fine lingerie and continuing to set trends and style.

The last proof of all this we have had with the cover for the Vogue Italia magazine that we already talked about a few days ago but about which now Riri has left us a new photograph of the session that immediately made us all think about it. same: “Joey! “

That classic episode of Friends in which Chandler and Joey argued and the latter ended up putting on all his clothes (“commando plan”, to be exact). “Well my friend, if you hide my clothes, I’ll wear all the ones you have (…). Look at me, I’m Chandler, could I wear more clothes?” explained the actor who played Joey in that series.

Riri has thought the same thing: 3-4 jackets, skirts, pants, jacket, ties … We don’t know which of the two models we choose, Joey’s or Riri’s. But now that the popular American television series has returned, perhaps in the future I can be a special guest for some of its meetings.

A reminder of the most viral that comes from the hand of Rihanna who still does not seem to have found the key that will lead her to the publication of her highly anticipated next album.