Rihanna shines in a Bottega Veneta dress at the Savage x Fenty show

It’s hard to overstate the popularity of Bottega Veneta among the famous. Since the designer Daniel lee joined the firm in 2018, its luxurious minimalist style has become ubiquitous in fashion circles, and celebrities are keeping an eye out for the latest catwalk trends.

To be honest, no one fits that description better than the singer, Rihanna, who in addition to having become a tycoon thanks to his company of lingerie, always ahead of events.

Rihanna at the premiere of Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 in Los Angeles. Getty Images / Kevin Mazur

With his third parade of Savage x Fenty, which will premiere in Amazon prime this friday, the performer of ‘Umbrella’ has started promoting its launch. The star recently came to The Westin Bonaventure hotel for the premiere of the Savage x Fenty Volume 3, with Bottega’s ultimate status symbol: a look personalized.

The mini-dress adorned with crystals and the hoodie matching that he wore Rihanna fit completely in the style of the singer, which she and stylist Jahleel Weaver have cultivated. At the same time, the look reflected the aesthetics of Daniel lee, because although the dress was covered in glitter, its fine silhouettes, the cut halter and the color green were Lee’s undeniable hallmarks.

Rihanna You are not the only star who has ordered a unique piece of Bottega Veneta. In August, actress Tracee Ellis Ross praised Lee for the ‘feathered silhouette’ of her jumpsuit, a version that appeared in the lookbook home before fall 2021. Also, in June, ASAP Rocky promoted his first studio album in an emerald coat from the collection ‘Wardrobe’ 02 by Daniel Lee, a piece that would combine very well with the short dress in trend of Rihanna, if ever the powerful couple decided to coordinate.

This article was originally published in Vogue Magazine. vogue.com