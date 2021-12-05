Rihanna revolutionized the world of fashion and here we tell you why

Rihanna She is one of the pop music singers who has best known how to revolutionize her style and always stay at the forefront, without losing class. Also, her looks have never been boring or overly conservative, but there is something about the way she takes advantage of them that still maintains a very particular subtlety. There is no doubt that Rihanna has become a queen of the fashion and he is one of the most influential people in popular culture of our time. But how did you get to this point?

On the one hand, it is important to recognize that Rihanna began to dictate trends in different areas of his professional career. That is, not only in the world of fashion. And it is that his music has also distinguished itself from other popular productions by merging several genres beyond pop, such as R&B and Caribbean rhythms.

And not only his productions of the moment are diverse and mark trends, but they are always in constant evolution. So when Rihanna was chosen to direct Fenty, a brand that was made in collaboration with luxury brand conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy, we knew that this was an extraordinary collaboration and that the results would be very promising. Today the brand is on hiatus, but that does not mean that the singer did not give some clues on how to revolutionize the world of music. fashion.

This and her varied looks have placed her at the top of the singers who mark trends. Here we talk more reasons why Rihanna revolutionized the world of fashion.

The fashion of Rihanna focuses on highlighting the physical attractiveness of each person. She herself has recognized that she is interested in doing clothing to help people feel sexy and highlight their own attractions. Not for nothing, long ago she designed the ideal lingerie for you to give to your girlfriend. We know that the singer has always been very open to sharing her sensuality with her fans, but this same attitude has led her to the clothing that she designs and also her most flirtatious outfits.

And at the other extreme, Rihanna She has also known how to take advantage of less sensual clothes to make fun looks that look casual and careless, but still have an urban and elegant touch. This is a trend that is frequently seen in cities like New York, known to be important in the fashion and urban outfits (not for nothing does Fashion Week take place there, even in hybrid formats of face-to-face with virtual).

In line with the above, something that draws the attention of fashion in Rihanna is that she has known how to hybridize genders. That is, he uses both male and female elements in his way of dressing and thus has known how to travel different spectra of the fashion naturally. Nowadays it is more and more common for show icons to enjoy the idea of ​​hybridizing genres. Even, it is increasingly common to see men with painted nails and women who enjoy more masculine looks, something that Rihanna had proudly from time before.