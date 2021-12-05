Realmadrid TV programming: tonight, ‘Speed ​​assassin’ and ‘The demon dressed in blue’

Starting at 11:35 p.m., the channel broadcasts The devil dressed in bluedirected by Carl Franklin and starring Denzel Washington, Jennifer Beals and Tom Sizemore. Easy Rawlings, an African-American war veteran, looks for work to defray household expenses and accepts an offer to find a missing woman who he knows frequents jazz nightclubs. But he will end up being involved in a case full of violence and murder.

Desktop cinema

Before, starting at 4:00 p.m., the channel broadcasts the film Phase 15 Directed by Matthew Thompson and starring Jennifer Morrison, James Frain and Josh Stewart. After returning from the Middle East, three soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress are trapped in an elevator at a military hospital as terrorists detonate a bomb in the city. When one of them manages to escape, he will discover that it was nothing what it seems.