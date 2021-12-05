Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Real Madrid is more leader than ever thanks to Jovic and Vincus

Real Madrid gives a giant blow of authority by winning 0-2 in their visit to Real Sociedad in Anoeta, thanks to the goals of Vincius and Jovic in a duel on matchday 16 of The league.

It was not easy at all. In fact, Ancelotti gave all the importance to the Reale Arena match with his line-up, which is presumed to be gala. It did not rotate, and after a fairly neat quarter of an hour, Benzema kneeled on the green and Madrid got into trouble. Discomfort in the hamstrings, knee, minute overload … A bit of everything. The importance of Karim in the Madrid game was evident, without the vanishing point to receive and hold the ball for the exit of the block. Jovic entered his starting line. Except for the races of Vinicius, there was no other way out for Madrid.

The strength of the Real in its stadium lies in the operation of its block. Imanol placed four midfielders to outnumber his rival and asked Sorloth to hook up to free Isak. It cost to start, but as soon as Januzaj found the place to start the plays, he settled in the enemy field. Militao then emerged to block Isak and Sorloth’s spikes with everything: the toe, the thigh or the head. Whatever. The multiplication of the Brazilian saved Courtois work in the first half.

Madrid’s transition did not work, largely because of Casemiro’s bad night, who also did a lot to miss the derby during the first half. In the absence of a card, he was exposed to the warning in two risk tickets, and as if that were not enough, he took on Gil Manzano, with what Extremadura likes to be protested a foot from the face. The referee took the sanctuary from Donostia for whistling the break with a crner in favor of the Real, after the minute of extension.

No one could suspect what was about to happen in the second act. From Jovic, there was hardly any news since he landed at the Bernabu, beyond a high heel in Villarreal and little else. The Serbian, who always seems disconnected, responded to the stimulus of Vinicius, who started from the right with power. The other Luka control in the air, returned the wall with temper and the Brazilian resolved with the inner instep, in the air, to send the ball to sleep next to the post. Great goal to affirm the leader, splendid since the return to the grass.

Not content with acting as an assistant, Jovic vindicated himself in the second goal. Bot Kroos a crner from the right, Casemiro crossed the head and in the small area on 16 he launched himself into a plank, like a predator. Two goals, twice as many as Real had received in their stadium until yesterday. A stroke of indisputable authority from the leader, who first stayed with the ball and then, before the logical realist lease, defended himself with order, and without Casemiro, to avoid the sanction.

Imanol tried with the changes, first removing Sorloth and then reshaping the entire right wing, with Januzaj out of focus. It did not generate occasions before the firm response of the Madrid bloc, and the European final on Thursday also helped Real to lift their foot. Vinicius pardoned the third in an extraordinary stop by Remiro with his foot, a la Iker. Too much punishment for a team with personality that didn’t come up with the formula to take down a solid leader. Madrid passed through San Sebastian like a gentleman team.

Photos: Reuters

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state