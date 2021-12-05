Raúl Orvañanos, criticized for not shouting the goal of Tigres against León

Editorial Mediotiempo

The always loved or hated, Raúl Orvañanos, gave something to talk about once again, and now was singled out for his narration in the Vuelta Semifinal between León and Tigres, since some considered that was biased in favor of La Fiera, Besides that did not shout the goal of the university students.

The Esmeraldas opened the scoring ten minutes into the game with a goal from Ángel Mena, however, at 15 ‘, Diego Reyes was in charge of tying the game and thus give the advantage on the aggregate again to those of San Nicolás de los Garza.

“It seems to me that there is out of place, let’s see the referee, the referee says goal, goal from Tigres, no, they already marked it, they already marked it “, Orvañanos said with much confusion due to the tightness of the play, since it seemed that the defender who played in Europe was offside.

“The assistant ran to the center with Tigres’ goal, which is a very complicated shot, The VAR is already checking it“said the commenter that started his career in the media since the 70s.

The comments disapproved

The fans who followed the game began to criticize the narration of Raúl Orvañanos on social media, one even dared to say that the Fox Sports narrator “he shouts with more euphoria the corner kicks and throw-ins in favor of León than the goal of Tigres“.