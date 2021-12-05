Ranking iTunes in Chile: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, December 04

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of iTunes we usually go easy and aim for what’s new.

1. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

2. Dune

The son of a noble family seeks revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

3. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

Four. The Croods: A New Era

After emerging from their cave, the Croods encounter their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to separate their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

5. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

6. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown into adults and drifted away from each other, but a new baby boss with a cutting edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

7. After: lost souls

When Tessa makes the most important decision of her life, everything changes. The secrets that come to light about his family and Hardin’s put their relationship and their future together in jeopardy. Tessa’s life begins to fall apart and nothing will be as before. Although she knows that Hardin loves her, these two lost souls are surrounded by jealousy, hatred … and forgiveness. Until now, love was enough to keep your relationship afloat, but is it really still worth it?

8. Interview with the vampire

In “Interview with the Vampire” we witness how the vampire named Louis reveals to a journalist his supernatural condition and his extensive “life” through the last two centuries. A story that begins in the old New Orleans of the eighteenth century, when the French and Spanish inhabited the shores of the Mississippi. Lestat, a pompous and arrogant vampire with a French accent, snatches the human life of Louis de Pointe du Lac, a young Creole and landowner marked by family misfortunes, to grant him the dark gift: he makes him one of his kind. From that moment on they are united not only by their vampiric condition but by an affection-hatred that will lead them at first along similar paths and then to the most tragic separation. As the decades go by, these immortal characters create a vampire girl named Claudia, who will unfailingly influence their separation.

9. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

10. J. Edgar

In 1924, at just 29 years old, Edgar Hoover was appointed director general of the FBI to reorganize the institution. He held office until his death in 1972, surviving seven presidents, some of whom tried unsuccessfully to remove him. Hoover’s jealously guarded archives, full of unspeakable secrets from prominent personalities, made him one of the most powerful and feared men in American history.

