Ralf Rangnick makes debut with victory in MU; Tottenham’s placid triumph

The Premier league continued its course throughout the day of this Sunday, December 5. What’s more, Ralf Rangnick’s grand premiere was to take place on the Manchester United bench, where Michael Carrick has done a great job after replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. On this occasion, the Red Devils They faced an interesting commitment in the tournament won by Manchester City. All this, of course, as a result of the visit to Old trafford of the Crystal palace.

The local domination would be total throughout the opening 45 minutes, generating a large number of chances to take the lead on the scoreboard. Cristiano Ronaldo would be his main asset in attack, along with the actions starring Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Jadon Sancho and Diogo Dalot. Of course, the performance of Vicente Guaita, former of our League, would be magnificent to lock his domains. The Palace would also enjoy an interesting arrival from Jordan Ayew, but David de Gea would be very attentive. In the decisive stretch of the stake, Fred would give the three points to the MU with which, in the end, it would become the final 1 – 0.

WHAT A WORK OF ART! What a great goal from @ LucasMoura7! 🤩 Tottenham took less than 10 minutes to get ahead #PremierLeagueDAZN ⚽ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/RDABLhmXDy – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) December 5, 2021

Antonio Conte adds and continues with Tottenham

For its part, Antonio Conte will work tirelessly with the ambition of placing his Tottenham Hotspur in the elite of football in the United Kingdom. For this, the Italian coach, who savored the honeys of success with Inter Milan in Serie A, is aware of the importance of gaining confidence with the philosophy of “match by match”. Regarding the Norwich city, recently promoted to the Premier, intended to surprise the Spurs in the British capital.

Shortly after starting the engagement, Lucas moura, upon receiving the ball from Heung-Min Son, I would sign a very beautifully made target to advance the London cast (1 – 0). In the middle of the opening 45 minutes, Sergio Reguilón would have to leave the field due to physical problems, leaving his place to Ryan Sessegnon. Already in the second half, Davinson Sánchez (2 – 0) and Son, enabled by Ben Davies (3 – 0), would certify Tottenham’s victory against Norwich.

