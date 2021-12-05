Quotes and Facts – ABC Magazine

“Wolverine’s ability to heal cannot save me from covid. But the vaccine does ”. Hugh jackman (1968) Australian actor

Kurusu Cadet

On Villa Guaraní the cadet’s oratory is erected Alberto Anastasio Benitez Agustti, a center of popular religiosity, whose devotees attribute miraculous virtues to it. The point is known as Kurusu Cadet. On December 8, 1962, the corpse of the cadet was found hanging from a tatarê tree in the middle of a yuyal that currently corresponds to the area of ​​the Central Bank of Paraguay. Every weekend, the place is visited by hundreds of pilgrims, who with great devotion come to the place to thank, to ask or simply to drink the miraculous water. But they are all moved by something in common: faith.

Alberto Anastasio Benítez Agustti was born on November 22, 1944 in the Santísima Trinidad neighborhood of Asunción. Son of Anastasio De Jesús Benítez Mieres and Dora Juliana Agustti de Benítez, he was the seventh of fourteen siblings. Since he was little, Alberto wanted to be a military man like his father, a former combatant of the Chaco War (1932-1935) and Major of the Paraguayan Army Reserve Infantry, he came to the post of 2nd Command of RI 14, but had to resign due to political problems.

Alberto entered the Acosta Ñu Military High School. While at home, on December 7, already on vacation, as a student of the military school, they called him to return to the Lyceum with the argument that he had not attended the time of “Sports”, a subject in which he was given to know the “list of punished” in which his name apparently appeared, since someone hid the bolt of his rifle and he unknowingly went home, like the other companions, to spend his vacations. That would be the last day they would see him alive.

According to some witnesses, where the young cadet’s feet touched, hanging from a branch of the tatarê tree, a spring of miraculous waters sprouted, the main place of visit for the faithful. Over time, more and more people came to the place and thus turned the Oratory of Cadete Benítez into a place of devotion. The cult of the cadet continues to this day in the chapel on Avenida Molas López, in Villa Guaraní. Hundreds of plaques of appreciation that line the walls of the oratory in these 60 years attest to the popular devotion to the young cadet. However, more than half a century have not been enough to clarify its tragic end and punish the guilty.

Sources: “Between the sky and the earth. Tribute of faith to Cadet Benítez ”. ABC Color. December 7, 2003.

Compilation: Marisol Palacios

