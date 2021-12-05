Qualifications of the Lion after the victory against Tigres and go to the final of the Apertura 2021

ESPN presents the notes that the ‘Fiera’ players obtained after advancing to the final of the Apertura 2021

León advanced to the final of the Apertura 2021 with a dramatic goal in the final minutes of the match against Tigres, which meant the 3 to 3 overall and the move to the series for the title thanks to the third place in which the regular phase culminated.

Lion Imago7

Rodolfo Cota (8)

León’s goalkeeper rarely faced dangerous arrivals from TigresHowever, there was little he could do to prevent Diego Reyes’ goal that meant the 3-2 overall.

Andrés Mosquera (7)

The defender started the duel with a revolution and gave a yellow at 4 ‘, after two consecutive fouls against Javier Aquino, but he handled the warning in a good way and did not cause him any major problem to stop the feline offense, which insisted shortly after the superiority on aggregate.

Jaine Barreiro (8)

The duel passed in apparent calm for the central defender, because Tigres decided to hold the result until the last instances and it cost him the elimination in the last minutes.

William Tesillo (7.5)

Again he faced a tight duel with André-Pierre Gignac to prevent him from reaching the door with ease and his work benefited from the Frenchman’s exit at 75 ‘, as well as the rival’s position to reach the final, although the method did not work.

Osvaldo Rodriguez (6.5)

The central defender of the ‘Fiera’ showed a regular performance during the game, however, he badly attacked the offside line in a free kick and enabled Diego Reyes to receive a ball pumped into the area and score at 16 ‘. He left at 76 ‘for Luis Montes.

Angel Mena (9.5)

Leon’s key man in Liguilla. At 8 ‘the Ecuadorian finished off a ball to the net that reached the right side of the area, after Javier Aquino was surprised by Santiago Colombatto when he tried to clear the ball, was stripped of it and connected by the feet of the attacker.

In the second period, he overshadowed a great evening of saves by Nahuel Guzmán, with a header close to the goal line after two saves by the goalkeeper that kept Tigres in the final.

José Iván Rodríguez (7)

The defensive midfielder assisted the defense as another center-back when required and prevented the free movement of the ball through his sector, although he was overtaken by air when Tigres tried to jump the lines.

Santiago Colombatto (8.5

Attentive in his line and pressured the rival repeatedly. He got the first assist of the night for a robbery from Javier Aquino that later turned into a goal pass for Ángel Mena.

José David Ramírez (7)

As an offensive midfielder on the left, he did a discreet job, because the game is charged to the band of Ángel Mena, who acts as an unbalanced factor of the team so far in the Liguilla.

Jean Meneses (8.5)

For lapses in the game he went unnoticed in León’s offensive, compared to his actions in the previous duel, however, he vindicated himself with the team thanks to his push into the area, which was rewarded with a center to the small area for Ángel Mena that culminated in the second goal and went to the final.

Victor Davila (6)

He gave a couple of goal warnings during the game, however, León suffers from the absence of a forward center from the area, that is decisive in critical moments.

Fernando Navarro (7)

He entered the change at 61 ‘for Santiago Colombatto to stop the few attacks from Tigres and help the team to project itself to the front.

Luis Montes (7)

His presence in the center of the court contributed with passes and push to get the goal, but he did not stand out individually.

Fidel Ambríz (S / C)

Entered in added by Jean Meneses

Ramiro González (S / C)

Entered in added by Ángel Mena