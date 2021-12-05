Profeco: launches alerts for failures in three car brands

Mexico City.- By means of the Consumer Magazine, it was reported that the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) detected failures in three trademarks Of automobiles.

The first brand with reports was Kia type Forte in its 2017 and 2018 models, according to the agency, a total of thousand 577 units may be damaged.

It is likely that these units “the engine-related warning lights on the upper instrument panel light up and / or there is a noise other than the traditional engine noise while it is in operation”.

The solution offered by the Kia brand is to perform the replacement free of charge crankcase, oil and oil filter.

It may interest you: Profeco places suspension stamps on airlines for collecting carry-on baggage

Profecto detects failure in Suzuki

The second report was for the brand Suzuki, where 1,496 units of the IGNIS model year 2021 may have failures.

Improper fuel tank breather line seal found. If the unit presents this condition, there is the possibility of a fuel leak during the filling of the tank and while driving the vehicle when the tank is completely full ”, it can be read in the statement.

The solution offered by the Suzuki brand is that as a countermeasure it is necessary to check the correct sealing of the valve of the fuel tank breather pipe, and if necessary, it is necessary to replace the fuel tank.

It may interest you: Maruchan Soup will not be withdrawn from the market, confirms Profeco

Profecto detects fault in Hyundai

The third and last report was for the Hyundai Tucson type of models 2016 to 2021, and according to the company, a total of 42 thousand 2012 units have been sold in the National Territory and could present some damage.

It is likely that these units could present a “Possible condition that could cause the customer to experience an unusual feel on the brake pedal and / or that the operation indicators on the instrument panel such as the engine and / or ABS warning light come on during the operation of a vehicle in normal use ”.

The solution offered by the company is a inspection of the fuse kit in the electrical circuit of the ABS module and the software in that module will be analyzed.

It may interest you: Profeco alerts about brands of drinks with less alcohol

FRG

AM news on



Follow us