Pregnant? Rihanna ruffled the networks for this peculiar photo

Rihanna traveled to Barbados to participate in the festivities of that country regarding the end of the monarchy by the United Kingdom.

Similarly, Rihanna, as a kind of tribute, was named her country’s national heroine thanks to her career in the world of music and business.

However, the networks exploded because of the tight orange collar dress she was wearing, as she showed a lush belly as if she were in sweet waiting or had a few extra pounds.

Many fans posted photos from the event on social media, claiming that Rihanna was definitely pregnant.

INVITATION TO RIHANNA

At the events held in Barbados, Félix Plasencia, Chancellor of the Maduro administration, was present, who took the opportunity to make a peculiar invitation to the Caribbean singer.

In the framework of the ceremony for the separation of Barbados from the English monarchy, Maduro’s representative invited Rihanna to visit Venezuela.

As if that were not enough, the official posed with the singer and even showed the photographs of the short meeting.

“We ratify our congratulations for his outstanding social commitment,” Plasencia highlighted on the social network.

After 55 years Barbados officially severed ties with Queen Elizabeth II as sovereign. After this came the appointment of Rihanna.

Let us remember that this nation had already granted the title of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the singer.

RIHANNA ANNOUNCED THE RE-ISSUE OF HER RECORD

On the other hand, Rihanna recently announced the reissue of her discography on colored vinyl under the name RihIssue.

A collection that is already available for pre-reservation of her albums Music of the sun (2005), A girl like me (2006), Good girl gone bad (2007), Rated R (2009), Loud (2010) Talk Talk Talk (2011), Unapologetic (2012) and Anti (2016).

This news will surely make fans of the artist happy who since 2016 have been waiting for the release of new material.