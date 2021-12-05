Precision Medicine, A Giant Step In Efficacy Against Cancer

Improve the effectiveness of cancer treatments and thus make patients live longer and better. This is one of the main tasks of precision medicine, through which mutations in the DNA of each tumor are detected, which makes it possible to guarantee the application of specific treatments for each patient, with a better response.

In recent years, innovation in cancer research has made great strides in Latin America. Precision therapies – which can be applied to a wide range of diseases – help to understand tumor cells and understand how the genetic code of cancer is made up, its size, how it grows and behaves, and its mutations.

Progress regarding lung cancer is of particular relevance: Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson pharmacist, has achieved in the United States the approval under supervision of the first bispecific antibody to treat this disease – developed with precision medicine -, which the company also seeks to implant in Latin America.

“Before, when we talked about cancer, we would look at it under the microscope and say: this tumor has some microscopic characteristics, the cells are of such size, such color, but later we began to learn in oncology that the behavior of that tumor was not necessarily related to these microscopic characteristics, but with some genetic characteristics “, relates to Efe Rosemarie Gidekel, director of Medical Affairs for Janssen Oncology in Latin America.

As an example, Gidekel specifies how, in a scenario with two equal patients, males, of the same age, who both live in the same city and with tumors with exactly the same microscopic characteristics, one tumor will evolve in one way and the other in another. .

“This is what precision medicine is for, to identify what are the molecular characteristics of each of these two tumors and then be able to offer them a different treatment,” he adds.

LUNG CANCER PARADIGM

This type of studies allows the development of biotechnological treatments aimed at controlling the spread of cancer, more effective and less toxic, which leads to improving the quality of life with personalized indications, taking into account the differences that distinguish each patient in terms of genetics, environment and lifestyle.