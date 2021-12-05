Porra del Atlas threatens to prevent Pumas from leaving for tickets that have not been delivered

Bar 51 assures that they have not received about 300 tickets that were paid and they plan to boycott the party’s organization

The animation group of the Atlas ‘La Barra 51’ threatened through social networks to prevent Pumas from leaving his concentration hotelAs well as the arrival of the animation groups of the University complex, since they have not received 300 tickets that have already been paid for.

Through your Twitter account, Members of Bar 51 announced that they have not received nearly 300 tickets, which would be used for elements of the animation group from other states of the republic, so they demand information in this regard, after the Atlas directive does not know the reason why they have not been delivered.

“If tomorrow they do not deliver the 300 missing tickets. We will not let the Pumas team leave their hotel. We will plant people in the booths to wait for the Rebel. If they don’t want to, we do it the wrong way. WE ARE BAR 51 NOT ANY BAR IN MEXICO “, reported the animation group through its Twitter account.

Elements of the animation group confirmed to ESPN that the complaint of the members of Barra 51 is with the individuals who are in charge of the Jalisco Stadium ticketing and not with the Atlas directive, since, since last Monday, the payment had been made and they have not been delivered.

“The problem is not with Alejandro Irarragorri or with Pepe Riestra, it is with the people who sell the tickets, since Monday the tickets had already run out, they had already finished for the bar, many people come from other states to watch the game . Today we speak with Alejandro and Riestra and we have no problem with them, Barra 51 has no problem with the board ”, revealed one of the members of the animation group.

“People come from San Luis, León, Mexico City and Torreón and they just took away 300 tickets already paid for, I just spoke with people from the board of directors and they do not know anything about this problem,” he concluded.

Until now, The Atlas directive has not ruled on the matter and it is expected that in the next few hours or before the meeting they will establish a position on this situation.