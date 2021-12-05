Pokémon GO: All free promotional codes for December 2021

The last month of the year also offers us free codes for Pokémon GO. With the Legacy Season already started, the Niantic title for iOS and Android says goodbye to the present 2021 with several codes currently available to redeem totally free. As always, we will only leave below active codes, not expired codes, to be confirmed as of this December 3, 2021.

It may interest you:

Pokémon GO: all free codes to redeem during December 2021

As you can see, the codes are promotional from companies like Samsung and Verizon; based on clothing for the male and female avatar. Similarly, the In-Game Store continues to offer free item boxes every day.

Get 10 Poké Balls: E9K4SY77F5623

Get a Samsung Avatar Cap and T-shirt: KUAXZBJUTP3B7

Get a Verizon Hoodie and Mask: LRQEV2VZ59UDA

How to redeem Pokémon GO codes on iOS and Android?

Entering the code is as simple as going to the end of the Pokémon GO Store on Android devices and redeeming it; On iOS, however, you need to log in from this official website. If you use Android and the web format is more comfortable for you, it is also compatible. Codes can only be redeemed once (one-time reward) and are for a limited time. As a general rule, it is a matter of minutes before the rewards appear when you restart the Pokémon GO application.

We remember that we already have a date and protagonist for Community Day this December 2021. You can check all the details here.

Source | Dexerto