PlayStation works on creating Xbox Game Pass rival

Sony is working on a subscription service codenamed “Spartacus,” and it would be PlayStation’s answer to Xbox Game Pass, the so-called “Netflix of video games” created by Microsoft and available to Xbox and PC users.

This is assured by a new report by journalist Jason Schreier from Bloomberg, a trusted source of information about the video game industry. Sony’s creation of a service in response to Game Pass makes perfect sense, and is something that many have been waiting for for some time. However, it is not as if Sony does not have a streaming service and access to video games by subscription. PlayStation Now has been around for years and improving, the problem is that this service or platform has not had the visibility, or rather the necessary push from PlayStation, at least until now.

“Spartacus” would be the evolution of PlayStation Now, and would be available in 3 levels: the first level will offer the free games that PlayStation Plus offers today and, of course, access to online multiplayer (basically it would be a replacement for PS Plus as we know him today). The second level would also include a catalog of PlayStation 4 games and, over time, also of Playstation 5. Finally, the third level would include all of the above, in addition to the possibility of streaming video games and a library of classic games from the first PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and even PSP. The catalog would be superior to PS Now and include a better deal, but Schreier mentions that it would not include the company’s largest exclusive games for free on the service during launch, as Xbox does with its games on Game Pass. Those games would be included in the catalog over time.

According to the report, this new service would arrive in early 2022, probably during the second quarter of the year. Also, it’s likely not only available for PlayStation 5 but also for PlayStation 4.

“Spartacus” is the code name with which they are developing this new service, so it remains the question of what will be the official name that this evolution and merger of PS Plus with PS Now will have. Nevertheless, Schreier assures that Sony will continue to use the PS Plus brand in some way, perhaps even as the name of the new service, but it will stop using PS Now. [vía Bloomberg]