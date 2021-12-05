Players of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl complain about the walking animation of various Pokémon – Nintenderos

We bring you again an interesting message shared recently that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

In the post that we leave you below we can see how A lot of players complain about the animation when walking of various Pokémon such as Ekans, Milotic or Rayquaza when they are still out of their Poké Ball, since these do not unwind as it happened in other titles such as Pokémon Let’s GO Eevee and Let’s GO Pikachu.

Here you can see it:

Why is no one talking about this hilariously bad ekans following animation? I can’t be the only person who genuinely likes ekans and arbok and chose to have it follow me, only to be greeted by this from pokemon

I see your Ekans and I raise my Milotic. Safe to say I am disappointed… from pokemon

After seeing people post about their Milotic and Ekans I just had to show off Rayquaza. Not only is he surprisingly small, but he has the same way of moving as the other two from pokemon

