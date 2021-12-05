Once upon a time in Mexico much for your benefit

Once Upon a Time in Mexico is on Netflix

Haste is bad advice, and it can only get worse if the project you’re working on is a tribute to Spaghetti Western and Sergio Leone. We don’t say that, test it for plastic. Once upon a time in MexicoThe third chapter in Robert Rodríguez’s Mariachi trilogy, he must have taken a firm leap to the right in theory, for the first time since little Robert’s parents were born with a budget greater than the weekly tip. The stickers cost $ 30 million, all the ambition in the world … and a hell of a rush to finish the movie, it didn’t work because there was a hit in the air (story link, but if you want to read about that here is a reconstruction)

Once upon a time in Mexico It was filmed two years before its own theatrical release and shortly before filming. Spy Kids 2 me 3; For whom the film almost played like a guinea pig: Thanks to George Lucas, Rodríguez invented digital filming. Once upon a time in Mexico This was his first experiment in technology, which he later used throughout his life. The real problem Once upon a time in MexicoYet it is. It was written in haste and anger: Two weeks, in an attempt to start production as soon as possible.

Considering that Rodríguez’s main model Good is bad and uglyWith the protagonist of the first two films in the background, you will understand that it only takes two weeks to create a complex and layered story centered on the singers. We don’t know if Rodríguez knows, but we have a little doubt: Once upon a time in Mexico Sounds like the movie “Shoot, cut and beat by Robert Rodríguez”, Where is the keyword “Chopped up”: No. “Edited”, Edited, but directly cut, fragmented: the chaos that reigns throughout the film is not the result of a precise aesthetic choice and urgent work.

Like it or not, it’s hard to deny Once upon a time in Mexico It’s a bit confusing, especially since some of the stories don’t fit the whole framework perfectly – there are characters (including Mickey Rourke, Ruben Blades, Eva Mendes) who draw around the main story. And enrich it, but complicate it unnecessarily and weigh the story. Here’s what weighs on the tabloid beat: Rodriguez hits us with a helpful flashback just to reaffirm the same two ideas (especially that Salma Hayek is dead and murdered by the villain on duty). Then, within half an hour, he hit the parking brake so Johnny Depp would have time to explain the situation again for the third, fourth, or fifth time. The film is a situation that is simpler than we might believe: it is the story of a giant Mexican stumbling block (watch it) that involves a guitarist, a drug dealer and his trusted general. And several law enforcement agencies, including Debbie’s CIA agent.

However, it is he who allows us to begin to speak well. Once upon a time in Mexico, Having trouble writing and manipulating, but a constant burst of creativity every time he introduces a new character. It is true that, as we have said, there are many, and some may have been cut off for clarity; But it is difficult to decide who should play this rule. Deb, mid-period, Jack Sparrow, exaggerated features and acting aside, is a truly brutal and corrupt agent to us, and an active antisocial ice personality. Rourke is even more adorable as a hit man who got a really bad job.

So: there’s Eva Mendes, who reveals herself to the world in her extreme glamor. Danny Trejo makes Danny Trejo, it is the only guarantee of quality. Willem Duffo won’t miss a single character even if he listens to the script. Did you notice that we haven’t even mentioned Antonio Panderas yet? Just because it’s not needed, it’s perfect for the area. Second to second, Once upon a time in Mexico This is definitely the best Rodriguez has produced to date, and one of the best today. The big picture shakes, but as bullets fly and action scenes dance halfway between Tarantino and the parody of antics, the director Planet of terror He was always a magician, and the fact that Digital Rodríguez, in his first experience, knew how to completely avoid the trap and deceive us into seeing a photo taken on film is a sign of infinite talent.

Maybe the problem is in that word “Infinite”. Rodríguez does not want to have limits, but if an external figure is imposed on him and forces him to archive, think, rewrite, expand and crop – the images come out better – more organic, rounder. Once upon a time in Mexico This is a great example of what happens when Robert Rodríguez does everything himself, and he does it in a hurry because he is in a hurry: the best cinematic flashes, swimming in a delicious but very rich and filling soup.

Although the culinary metaphor is not very relevant in fact: if you look at the image, you know that it is its centerpiece. Once upon a time in Mexico. You can also find a video of Robert Rodriguez explaining how to cook in the home video version of the movie. Pipil pork Following your favorite recipe; Unfortunately, no godly soul bothered to upload this to YouTube, so here’s what we can do:

This may seem silly, but it is actually a sign. Once upon a time in Mexico It has succeeded beyond the boring critical concepts of script and editing. The film has grossed nearly Rs 100 million on a Rs 30 budget, but over the years it has generated the much-loved following it desires despite its shortcomings. In other words, it is a cult: perhaps imperfect, but transcending its limits to become part of the collective imagination.

Which is not bad for a movie written in two weeks.

