Offer for the Huawei Watch GT2 … today almost at half price

One of the best and that makes it a quite striking model is that the autonomy it offers allows you to reach the two weeks without any problem with regular use. That is, you do not have to restrict the use you give to the screen or the recognition of physical activity (yes, if you activate the Gps integrated, the time falls as is logical, but you will always pass two or three days without difficulty). By the way, this is a model that counts fast charge , so in 10 minutes you get enough energy to spend 24 hours always.

At the moment the offer that exists in the aforementioned online store allows you to save nothing more and nothing less than 46% of the price that it usually has. This assumes that you only have to pay 129 euros to have it at home. A really low figure for a very complete device that covers any type of need you may have.

Another thing that draws the attention of the Huawei Watch GT2 is that this is a wearable that offers a high number of functions. An example of what we say is that, apart from what is usual in smart watches, you can manage the notifications that arrive at the phone synchronized by Bluetooth; control the amount of oxygen what is in your blood, know your stress level thanks to the smartwatch; and you even have the possibility of answer calls. The truth is that the usefulness of this accessory is beyond doubt.

Among those that we believe should be known is that the 1.39 inch circular included has excellent quality. This is so in terms of resolution and brightness, the latter being very important since it allows the use of the smartwatch in any situation (even on the street if there is a high luminosity). Besides, it does not lack protection so small bumps are not a problem. Since we talked about endurance, the Huawei Watch GT2 does not lack its own against dust and water, so you should not be afraid of going to the pool with your watch on or if you get caught in a good storm when you do sports.

With great simplicity when it comes to synchronizing this smart watch with devices ios and Android, since the necessary application can be downloaded for free in the official application stores, you should know that you will always have an excellent user experience with this device since its processor Kirin A1 is very powerful and, at the same time, little existing in the section of consumption. The truth is that this is a great purchase option, even to give it away at Christmas, especially now that you can get this product with a great discount on Amazon.