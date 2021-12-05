Nurseries in the Sinaloa countryside, a national example

Sinaloa.- The model of country nursery that is implemented in Sinaloa by the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) together with the agricultural producers of the state has been taken as example at the national level, so producers of Baja California seek to apply this modality in that border state.

The head of the IMSS in Sinaloa, Dr. Tania Clarissa Medina López, received a visit from her homonymous from Baja California, Dr. Desirée Sagarnaga Durante, who, in the company of regulatory personnel from the Head of Occupational Health Services, Economic and Social Benefits , made a tour of two nurseries in the field.

“It is a privilege to know that the IMSS in Sinaloa is a national example in the operation of field nurseries, in which both the Institute and the agricultural producers make every effort to continue improving the service for our user population,” said Medina Lopez.

It should be remembered that the IMSS in Sinaloa has 55 nurseries, seven of which are of the field modality, which provide service to the working population of different agricultural fields that come from entities such as Veracruz, Guerrero, Chiapas, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, among others.

For her part, Dr. Sagarnaga Durante thanked the opening of the IMSS Representation in Sinaloa and highlighted the high quality of the field daycare service, which helps agricultural workers have safe places to take care of and educate your children.

“We attended representatives of businessmen and a social leader, both based in the San Quintín area, as well as their servant, because we are concerned about bringing childcare services to workers in that area. We reached an agreement, they told us that they were going to build two nurseries in the countryside, with the commitment that the Institute would build a third ordinary type of nursery in that area, ”commented the head of the IMSS in Baja California.

Likewise, Sagarnaga Durante commented that Sinaloa was a very appropriate place to go to verify the operation of this modality because, he pointed out, it is an example to take into account and worth monitoring due to the quality of the service offered.

Similarly, he commented that coordination between the two representative offices will continue to finalize the projects and bring them to fruition with the support of the producers of the San Quintín Valley.