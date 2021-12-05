No Way Home become the highest grossing movie?

Simply a phenomenon! That’s what Spider-Man is these days, even though it hasn’t been released, this movie has caused an impressive stir around it. Everyone on social media is talking about her, even the premiere tickets have been sold out in just a couple of days.

This suggests that Spider.Man: No Way Home could become the highest grossing movie in history so far. But, for this to happen. You will first have to beat the numbers achieved by the top-ranked tapes in this regard.

We are talking about Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Titanic, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War, the films that currently occupy the top five of the highest grossing.

Here are the numbers that Spider-Man: No Way Home has to beat to become the highest grossing movie in history:

Avatar:

It was back in 2009 when this science fiction film was written, produced and directed by James Cameron. And starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Michelle Rodriguez broke unthinkable records. This is because it did not cause much noise until it was released and it impressed the public.

Avatar is one of the highest grossing films in history, managing to raise $ 760,507,625 within the United States and $ 2,086,738,578 outside the country. For a total of $ 2,847,246,203, do you think Spider-Man: No Way Home will surpass this figure and become the highest-grossing movie in history?

Avengers: Endgame

This is the newest film to enter the list of highest grossing films in history, since it was released a couple of years ago in 2019. It is a superhero production based on the Marvel team “The Avengers”. Comics.

Avengers: Endgame raised $ 2 797 501 328 dollars around the world, becoming the highest grossing Marvel film so far.

Titanic

The third place to beat for Spider-Man: No Way Home and thus enter the top five of the highest grossing films in history is Titanic. A classic story released in 1997 directed and written by James Cameron and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Gloria Stuart, and Bill Paxton.

Despite being somewhat ancient, Titanic managed to gross $ 2,120,647,264 around the world, so it will by no means be easy for Spider-Man to strip it of third place among the highest grossing films.

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens is a space opera film and the seventh installment in the Star Wars saga. This film managed to add $ 2,069,521,700 around the world, which led it to occupy the 4th position in the top five of the highest grossing films.

Avengers: Infinity War

We reached the fifth position, which is occupied by another Marvel Studios production and based on the superhero team “The Avengers” from Marvel Comics. In addition, it is the nineteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Infinity War managed to raise the amount of $ 2,048,359,754 around the world, becoming the fifth highest grossing film.

As you can see, Spider-Man: No Way Home has a difficult task, but not impossible, and there is less and less to know if it will be able to become one of the highest-grossing films. Remember that it opens in Mexico on December 15, exclusively in theaters.