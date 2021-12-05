No, DiCaprio and Evo Morales did not take this photo after the actor won an Oscar | Checker

A photograph showing US actor Leonardo DiCaprio and former Bolivian president Evo Morales has been released on Facebook. According to the publication, the image would have been taken after the actor won an Oscar award.

“We have to vote for leaders who work for the planet and the natives, and not for large corporations,” the post indicates that DiCaprio’s words were in reference to Evo Morales when they met. However, this is false.

The photo was viralized on social networks for the first time in February 2016, but since November 27, 2021 it has been shared again on various pages and public groups on Facebook, reaching more than 3,000 views per day.

Photograph published on Facebook in 2016. Since its publication, it has gathered more than 200,000 interactions. Source: Capture LR, Facebook.

Evo Morales and Leonardo DiCaprio did not meet after the actor won an Oscar award.

Through a reverse search of images with the Yandex tool, it was possible to determine that the origin of the photograph dates from the year 2014. In September of that year, a Climate Summit was held at the headquarters of the United Nations (UN) in New York, United States.

Evo Morales and Leonardo DiCaprio coincided in this event on September 23, 2014, because on that date the actor gave a conference to world leaders as Messenger of Peace of the international organization.

As reported by La Vanguardia, in September 2014, the then Secretary General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-Moon, appointed Leonardo DiCaprio as Messenger of Peace with a special focus on climate change.

On September 23, 2014, the former permanent representative of the Plurinational State of Bolivia to the UN, Sacha Llorenti, published in his account Twitter for the first time the photo of the former Bolivian president and the actor.

Tweet published by Sacha Llorenti on September 23, 2014. Source: Captura LR, Twitter.

Therefore, it is false that the photo was taken after the actor received an Oscar award.

The first and only Oscar that DiCaprio has won was in February 2016, the year in which photography began to be spread virally on social networks.

Did DiCaprio dedicate a few words to Evo Morales? No, after winning his Oscar, he called for a general fight against climate change.

The World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) foundation reported on February 29, 2016, after the 88th Oscar Awards ceremony, that actor Leonardo DiCaprio received his first golden statuette for his performance in the film The Revenant and gave a speech of different thanks.

The actor, a member of the WWF board, stated that “climate change is a real thing, it is the most urgent threat facing our species.”

He also asked “to support world leaders who do not speak on behalf of large corporations and major polluters, but for humanity, for indigenous peoples, for the millions of people most affected by this. [cambio climático]”.

YOU CAN SEE: It is false that Japan has stopped its vaccination campaign against COVID-19

WWF also indicated that, at the press conference that took place after receiving his award, DiCaprio explained that he wanted to “talk about the greatest existential crisis that our civilization has experienced.”

That is, the American actor gave, on that occasion, a general message addressed to all viewers about the global problem of global warming.

conclusion

The photo of Evo Morales and Leonardo DiCaprio, which went viral for the first time in 2016, was actually taken in 2014 after a Climate Summit and shared via Twitter by Sacha Llorenti.

On the other hand, DiCaprio, did not invite to vote for “leaders who work for the planet and the natives” after meeting with the former president of Bolivia. The actor, in 2016, after winning an Oscar award, asked in a general way “to support the leaders in the world who do not speak on behalf of large corporations.”

* If you want to know if a publication on social networks is true or false, you can ask La República to verify the information. Send your request to the section Contact or write to our WhatsApp (+51 997 883 271)

LR Verifier Newsletter

Subscribe here to the newsletter Verifier of the Republic and receive fact-checking articles in your email denying the false information that circulates on the Internet.