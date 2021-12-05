Nicole Kidman unleashes anger after Hong Kong allowed her to skip quarantine

Nicole Kidman reportedly received an exemption from Hong Kong’s strict travel rules and was allowed to skip quarantine after arriving in the city.

According Associated Press, the Australian actress was spotted in the city two days after flying in from Sydney.

Current Hong Kong rules require a mandatory hotel quarantine of up to three weeks.

The regional government said Kidman was granted an exemption to perform “designated professional work” and said the decision was “necessary” for the Hong Kong economy.

She is there to film a new series for Amazon, The Expatriates, about wealthy immigrants living in the region.

However, several users on Twitter and Chinese social media service Sina Weibo have expressed anger that the movie star was allowed to circumvent strict protocols.

One said, “Who gave you the right to be exempt?” while another commented: “Can Kidman come in like this? It’s disgusting!”

Another posted in response to the news: “I’m not sure what the rest of the 7 million are doing [de ciudadanos] if not ‘keep’ the economy. “

“It is bad enough that Amazon is endorsing two full programs on the glamorous lives of Hong Kong expats, while many Hong Kong residents are trying to flee the crackdown,” tweeted journalist Mary Hui.

“Now add the very rare quarantine for Nicole Kidman, who apparently helps ‘keep’ Hong Kong’s economy.”

“What the world needs right now is a Prime Video series on the privileged lives of American expats in Hong Kong, with Nicole Kidman,” commented columnist Matthew Brooker.

A Hong Kong lawmaker, Elizabeth Quat, has said she has received several complaints and will bring the matter up to government health officials.

The Independent se has contacted a Kidman representative for comment.