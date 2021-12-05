Netflix: The BEST Keanu Reeves Movie You Didn’t Know About, And It’s Not The Matrix

In recent weeks, people often wonder more about new trends or topics of interest, such as certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people wonder what they can watch on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a wide variety of movies from various thematic and genders.

Let us remember that after the arrival of the coronavirus in Mexico, people tend to spend more time in networks social but also on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or Disney Plus.

What movie to watch on Netflix

This is how some people also prefer to watch movies than series, for this reason we present below one of the tapes with more science fiction, but that in turn, tells a story about the family.

For this reason, we recommend a film that stars Keanu reeves, which is hosted within the streaming giant, Netflix, and that you can enjoy this week with your loved ones.

It is the film “Réplicas”, which is cataloged within the genre of science fiction and suspense, which was directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and written by Chad St. John, which is based on a story by Stephen Hamel.

What is the film starring Keanu Reeves about?

“Replicas”, Follows the story of a biologist who loses his entire family in a accident, and to remedy this fact, he decides to find a way to bring them back to life through the use of the technology.

The story was starring by Keanu Reeves, Alice Eve, and Thomas Middleditch, which follows the story of a family who disintegrated by accident, the biologist decides to find a way to use a cloning experiment so that he can be with them in a certain way.

Then we leave you the trailer of the movie “Replicas”, Which is housed in the giant of streaming: