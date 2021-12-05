Natalie Portman to Make Television Debut with Lupita Nyong’o on Apple TV + | Culture and entertainment

Natalie Portman will make her television debut with Mexican-born Lupita Nyong’o in the Apple TV + limited series “La dama del lago”, the digital giant said in a statement on Wednesday.

Alma Har’el, who caused a sensation among critics with her debut feature “Honey Boy” (2018), will be the director and screenwriter in this series.

Centered in the 1960s in Baltimore (USA) and inspired by the novel by Laura Lippman, “The Lady from the Lake” will tell the story of a woman (Portman) who reinvents herself as an investigative journalist to solve a series of murders.

In this endeavor, she crosses paths with a working mother (Nyong’o) who is committed to defending the black population.

Winner of the best actress statuette for “Black Swan” (2010), Portman plans to return to Marvel’s “Thor” saga in the fourth film, entitled “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which will be released in 2022.

His filmography includes other films such as “Closer” (2004), “V for Vendetta” (2005) or “Jackie” (2016).

For his part, Nyong’o took the statuette for “12 years of slavery” (2013).

The actress born in Mexico City in 1983 has also stood out in other films such as “Black Panther” (2018), “We” (2019) or “Little Monsters” (2019).

Looking ahead, Nyong’o is pending release “355”, a spy tape in which she is accompanied by Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing.