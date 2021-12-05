Natalie Portman in black leggings and light blue T-shirt shows her relaxed style – New Woman

Throughout its long history, Natalie Portman Not only has she managed to establish herself as one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood. Also as one of the best dressed.

On the red carpet, the talented actress always teaches elegance classes in unique outfits with which she shows its sober, minimalist and sophisticated style at the time of dressing.

However, in her daily life outside the film sets, the Israeli-born is a woman like any other. loves to wear comfortable and functional clothes to fulfill their tasks.

Just as he did last Tuesday, November 30, when he went for a walk with his beloved dog Penny through a park The Angels dressed in a basic and comfortable outfit.

Natalie Portman reigns in simplicity with leggings blacks

In the afternoon, the 40-year-old interpreter She was photographed by paparazzi looking very relaxed while taking a walk with her pet through the green areas of The happy ones; reported Daily Mail.

During the outing, the star kept comfortable wearing a light blue basic T-shirt with a printed French phrase which translates to “Optimistic appreciation of our youth.”

Portman arranged it with a pair of leggings blacks to put together the classic combo of the street style. It also led a gray hoodie knotted around her waist; a stylistic practice from the 90s.

Keeping practicality, he completed his look for the ride with Gray sneakers with lilac and orange details from Nike.

The protagonist of The black swan he wore his tennis shoes with some mint socks that were left in view. In a stylish move, these combined with his dark glasses lime green frame.

His look effortless was also reflected in his beauty look, wearing her bob hair loose in natural waves and her luminous face without a drop of makeup.

This casual outing of Natalie Portman is given to two years since the actress last appeared on the big screen with the film Lucy in the sky (2019).

Nevertheless, the Oscar winner has not stopped working. In fact, it is currently part of several projects expected in production, such as Thor: Love and Thunder.

In this film, scheduled for release in July 2022, the actress returns to the skin of Jane Foster, the role he played in the first two films of the saga led by Chris Hemsworth.