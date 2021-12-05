NASA will say goodbye to the Space Station from 2030

When you think about it, it seems incredible, but the International Space Station, which orbits the Earth and is investigated by many scientists and astronauts, has been around for twenty-one years.

It is not trivial to endure such an inhospitable and extreme environment, such as space, for so long. That’s why NASA recently released a report outlining the future of the base.

“In anticipation of its withdrawal, NASA has committed to replacing the ISS with one or more commercially owned and operated space destinations,” the report said.

SCIEPROGetty Images

“The Station was designed with a life expectancy of 15 years with a safety factor of two, which means that it could last 30 years after the launch of its first segments in 1998”, adding that “NASA is optimistic about that the life of the Station can be extended until 2030. “

The ISS costs about $ 3 billion a year, about a third of NASA’s annual budget for manned space flight. Commercial companies could provide new facilities at a better price. Additionally, the emergence of a new low-orbit commercial destination market has led NASA to completely overhaul the station for that time. Despite this, the report states that the dismantling of the ISS and its derangement will not be easy and will require international cooperation.

