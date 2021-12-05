Music that is medicine

Powerful medicine, healing of all physical and mental levels, music that heals is what we need. Consciously sought out, handpicked so that every time we listen to emotional wounds and body wounds, the pharmacy of the future that we have within reach in the present.

In the episode of my podcast Light up your heart I interview a master of the art of healing sounds, singer and musician: Ravi ram, who explains in detail the power of vibrations in the body and how each of us can activate these remedies, the antidotes to the poisons that surround us.

It is spectacular to listen to it and, at the same time, to understand the subtle scope of the songs, melodies and musics that we choose to listen to. I share it with you because for many years I have dedicated myself to creating high vibration songs and I constantly see the medicinal impact when using the right music.

In my list of questions I always leave you questions with the intention of making you think beyond the mold, especially so that you can become an observer of your habits and the mental structures that carry your life forward.

We are constantly exposed to music and songs, they arrive everywhere consciously or casually, on the radio when we get into the car, in stores and supermarkets playing in the background, in airports and shopping centers, in coffee shops, everywhere there are melodies.

Have you stopped to listen carefully to what the lyrics of the trendy songs say?

The ones that ring in each of the places you visit, even on the phone lines when they put you on hold?

Have you registered what you feel?

Why do some of them reach your body and, if so, where do they affect your body?

Look at playlist what you carry on your phone, what sounds and what you let pass and ask yourself with love and patience if these melodies are really the ones you like or are you pleasing others with what you let in through your ears.

Keep in mind that when I say that music is medicine, I mean a scientific concept that goes far beyond a pretty metaphor related to high emotions that you feel when you listen to certain songs.

Tamasic, rajasic, sattvic

These three concepts that come from the ancient science of Ayurveda are basic to understand the music we choose and what is the medicinal effect it has on our body, psychology and emotions. The so-called ‘three gunas’ are Sattva (purity), Rajas (activity) and Tamas (darkness, destruction). The gunas are present in everything; humans, food, animate and innate objects. These three qualities are present in all objects to varying degrees, one quality is always more present or dominant than the others.

Tamasic it has to do with everything that sedates the body and mind, dulls the senses and generates a high level of apathy. It refers so much to food, foods that produce these moods, from meat and alcohol to music. Those songs or melodies that drain, paralyze, activate traumatic memory centers and generate more addiction to self-generated suffering.

Rajasic it has a stimulating effect on the body and mind, they are foods or songs that activate energy centers to get out of lethargy (sometimes they may be touching a border with irritability and aggressiveness). However, it is important to identify this music because it is often the best therapy against tamasic states of neglect and depression. In the field of food, it refers to coffee, cola drinks, energy drinks, chocolate, foods with many condiments.

Sattvic in music and food it is the one that generates states of clarity in the mind and body, it is the melodies and songs that vibrate at high frequencies (look for music in 425 hz for example) and whose lyrics are felt directly in the intelligent center from the heart. They create an immediate feeling of peace and well-being and flow like water. For Ayurveda they are foods that are obtained without causing harm to animals such as cereals, legumes, fruits, nuts, etc. To calm impatience and anger, lower tensions and raise the vibrational levels of the environment, this is the music to listen to.

How do I choose my music?

Look at these three categories and each time you put on a song or music, feel which of the three it belongs to based on the emotions they produce in you and the memories they awaken in you.

Think of music as food, what kind of food nourishes you?

Is it rajasic, tamasic, or sattvic?

With this information you will begin to use your musical choices as medicine in a forceful way, activating the pharmacy that you have inside.