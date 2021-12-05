Morelia vs Tampico was terminated due to homophobic screaming

The match between Morelia and Tampico Madero it was the scene to observe the shameful execution of the complete protocol against the discriminatory shout. The public ignored the warning from the local sound and, after repeating the behavior four times, the Vuelta de Quarter finals from Empansion League it was terminated during extra time of the second half, when La Jaiba 2-0 (4-2 on aggregate).

Throughout the match the scream had already been heard on 89 ‘and the local sound was forced to launch the warning the public, the referee ignored and continued with the game, until this was repeated a fourth time and the collegiate had to end the show.

On the court the players of Morelia showed their annoyance against him whistling and this made it very clear to them that it was not their concern. Another who was frustrated from the bench was the coach of the squad Ricardo Valiño.

It should be remembered that the Stadium Morelos had already been banned with a match due to the shout discriminatory, it was Morelia against Pumas Tabasco, corresponding to day 14 of Opening 2021.

