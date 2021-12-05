Miguel Herrera no longer tolerates it, he would lower his thumb in Tigres and it is not Salcedo

Leo Fernández would be one of the first players who would not continue in Tigres

Tigers he would have changes in his squad in order to maintain a good level. One of the players who has the door open is Leo Fernandez, who did not manage to win a place in the feline box and the 6 months of trial that the Louse put him are about to be fulfilled.

For the Mexican DT, the bad attitude that the Uruguayan has taken not only with colleagues as happened with Carlos Salcedo, but also because of the little dedication that he has shown with Tigers, as revealed by journalist Vladimir García of TUDN.

Miguel Herrera have you noticed that Leo Fernandez He is a player who does not like to demand himself in training, hence he has not been a starter or with Ricardo Ferretti and now with the Louse the story has not changed.

Leo Fernández would be the first to leave Tigres for the Clausura

The Uruguayan forward asked Miguel Herrera that he would fight for a position in the team and Louse conditioned him with a semester, the same one that is about to be fulfilled. It is said that Leo Fernandez He could go to Toluca for a new account loan, but it remains to be seen if he has other offers.