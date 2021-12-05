Megan Fox throws the cane to Adriana Lima on Instagram

Megan Fox and Adriana Lima They are dedicating themselves to fooling around on Instagram, driving their fans completely crazy, who are more than delighted with the idea that these two women could share something more than friendship. In fact, Right now they share a man, but don’t think it’s anything romantic because it’s about their makeup artist, Patrick Ta, which is also the cause of this mess. We explain it to you.

Last Saturday, the Victoria’s Secret model shared a photo of her and the actress from ‘Jennifer’s Body’ on her Instagram profile, in which both come out perfectly made up by their makeup artist in common, Patrick Ta.

“⚡️💋 @meganfox if you ever need a body double in one of your movies, give me a touch ☎️⚡️ my only request is … that we share the same makeup artist @patrickta 💁🏻♀️💋⚡️ “Adriana wrote as a caption in her post.

What happens is that the thing did not stop there, since Megan, who on more than one occasion has spoken openly about her bisexuality, returned the comnetario, only raising the tone a little, to see what she would answer: “But what if I need a girlfriend … can I give you a hint for that too?“Megan wrote.” Patrick may still be involved in some way. He can put makeup on us when he takes you to Nobu. “

Now the ball was in Adriana’s court, who decided to answer it again with a funny “It’s a date, see you tonight at Nobu“.

Everything seems to indicate that it is an innocent flirtation, since Megan has been dating for more than a year with what she calls her “soul mate” Machine Gun Kelly.

In fact, when she met the singer, she was still married to Brian Austin Green, and from the first day she saw him, she felt that something special was going to happen between the two of them. “Are two halves of the same soul, or so I think. And I confessed it almost immediately, because it seemed like the right thing to do, what I had to do. I think it was the second day of shooting. I invited him to lunch in my dressing room and made him listen to a lot of astral terminology. I jumped headfirst, “he recalled a few months ago in an interview for the podcast ‘Give Them Lala … With Randall.’

