Megan Fox Talks About Her Ayahuasca Experience: ‘Get Over Therapy’

The actress Megan fox walked away from his strict Pentecostal upbringing from a small Tennessee town, and on Monday told the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Arsenio Hall that he “went to hell for eternity” after drinking the psychedelic drink ayahuasca during a trip to Costa Rica.

“The mere fact of knowing that it is an eternity is torture in itself, because there is no beginning, middle or end. So you got a real ego kill“, said. “It goes directly to your soul and takes you to the psychological prison in which you find yourself.”

Related content: Ayahuasca: Everything You Need to Know

Ayahuasca is a hallucinogenic infusion made from the leaves and stems of certain South American plants. These contain the psychoactive ingredient DMT along with a MAOI, a chemical that acts as an antidepressant. The resulting concoction causes intense hallucinations that, according to many people, bring about deep emotional experiences that can lead to personal healing.

Fox participated in the spiritual ritual with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. “I thought it was going to be like a luxury camp, like a five-star experience,” he said. But the further they went into the jungle, he realized that “there was nothing glamorous involved, and everything is part of making you vulnerable, so that you surrender to the experience.”

In the end, he said, ayahuasca “beats talk therapy or hypnotherapy.”

Fox is not the only celebrity to have experienced an ayahuasca ceremony. Singer Miley Cyrus proclaimed in the January 2021 issue of Rolling stone that ayahuasca was “definitely one of my favorite drugs.” And in his 2019 memoir Life Will Be the Death of Me… And You Too!, the comedian Chelsea handler wrote about his trip to Peru, in which he attended an ayahuasca ceremony to help “put things in perspective.” He came out of the experience realizing that he needed to have more patience and understanding with his sister.

Scotsman’s first experience Marc McLean with ayahuasca it was so deep and healing that “I had no doubt that there were countless people out there who had such a story to tell,” he told Psychedelic Spotlight last fall. So he compiled an account of his own ayahuasca experience along with others in the book. The Healing Power of Ayahuasca.

Related content: Why Ayahuasca is Miley Cyrus’ Favorite Drug

Sharing the stories was important, she said, because “there may be a person who reads your story today and feels a click in their heart and is drawn to the medicine.”

Via Psychedelic Spotlight, translated by El Planteo.

Photo by nicolas genin from Paris, France, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, edited in Canva