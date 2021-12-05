Medicinal plants: How to use bougainvillea to show off a porcelain skin?

If you live in Mexico, surely you know the bougainvilleaIt is a plant that dyes the whole country purple and pink in spring. However, did you know that it is one of the medicinal plants more effective? Bougainvillea has multiple benefits for the skin and here we will tell you how to use it to show off a porcelain skin.

The bougainvillea is a medicinal plant known for its health benefitswell it can help fight colds, improves the digestive system and is even ideal for relieving respiratory problems. Although it is a natural flower, it is important that you consult it first with your family doctor.

What are the benefits of bougainvillea on the skin?

Besides being a medicinal plant for the body, bougainvillea also has multiple benefits for the skin What:

Remove acne

Fade scars

Deeply hydrates the skin

Softens and removes the texture of the face

How to use bougainvillea and have a porcelain skin?

There are two ways you can use bougainvillea for skin. Remember that it is important to perform an allergy test or consult a dermatologist before applying any product to your skin, even though it is completely natural.

Bougainvillea tonic

This is one of the easiest and fastest ways to use bougainvillea for skin. You only owe boil 10 bougainvillea leaves in three cups of water and use the mixture as a facial toner. The best thing about this beauty tip is that you can use this bougainvillea water daily and in no time you’ll see how your skin looks brighter and smoother.

Bougainvillea and honey mask

If you have dry skin or some flaking on your face, this bougainvillea mask is ideal for you. You only owe crush some bougainvillea leaves and add a tablespoon of honey. Apply this mask on a clean face and let it work for 15 minutes. At the end, rinse with plenty of warm water and apply your favorite moisturizer.

The properties of the bougainvillea make it the perfect medicinal plant to show off a Porcelain skin. So take advantage of all the benefits that this medicinal plant gives us so that you can show off an impressive face.