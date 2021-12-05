Matt Damon returns to the MCU in a leading role for Thor: Love and Thunder

Recently, the media echoed the presence of the actor Matt Damon on Australia, assuming that his arrival was to join the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, the new installment of the God of Thunder whose production will start shortly with names such as Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt or Tessa thompson, among others. Now, the Deadline medium confirms that Matt Damon joins the cast of the new movie of Taika waititi in a role for now unknown.

Matt Damon returns after his cameo as Loki

So much so, that even an official media has announced that Matt Damon joins the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, information that comes through himself australian prime minister Scott Morrison: “Hollywood superstar Matt Damon joins our local talent to make a huge movie in New South Wales. It is a great victory that creates thousands of jobs for the local population ”, referring to the location of the filming of the new film of Marvel studios.

Matt Damon and his cameo as Loki in Thor: Ragnarok

Furthermore, the Australian media claim that Matt Damon will remain in the country “for the next few months“, After the words of the actor himself:” Australian film crews are recognized worldwide for their professionalism and it is a pleasure to work with them, so the 14 days of quarantine will be worth it “, confirms the actor when undergoing a lockdown domiciliary upon arrival due to the global coronavirus crisis.

Remember that Matt Damon has already appeared in the UCM through a brief though fun cameo as Loki in a play in the movie Thor: Ragnarok, also under the orders of Taika waititi. What role will Matt Damon play in the MCU this time around? Will he be the same Asgardian with acting skills or will he play a totally different role? Be that as it may, the idea of ​​spending several months in production suggests something more than just a cameo.

Source | Deadline