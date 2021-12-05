Marvel: This is how Andrew Garfield landed the role of Spider-Man in the franchise’s first film reboot

Among hundreds of marvel characters Truly great, Spider-Man will always emerge as our favorite, and in no small part a sizable chunk of fans owes it to Andrew Garfield’s portrayal of New York’s most talkative Wall Crawler. It seems that fate has been waiting for this role for years, and for you to check it, We tell you how Andrew got the role of Spider-Man in the first reboot that received the movies of this superhero.

The actor who became Spider-Man thanks to Facebook

The third Spider-Man movie had not yet been released. Sam raimi, when in 2008 Sony Pictures had already planned to make a fourth film of the character.

The film would be released in 2011, and everything was going well until there were serious problems in the production: the delivery dates were being delayed, and Raimi was quite reluctant to accelerate his work rate. Sony Pictures decided to cut their losses by firing the director of The evil dead in 2010, and replacing it by Marc Webb to lead a reboot film of the character.

The production company immediately began looking for actors who could play the Spiderman, distributing the James Vanderbilt script among artists such as Joe Jonas, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Logan Lerman and Andrew Garfield, among others. What Sony Pictures was looking for was nothing simple: an actor out of the ordinary, who could go from being Peter Parker to Spider-Man in a matter of seconds, someone young, strong and full of confidence.

However, the producer of The Amazing Spider-Man, Avi Arad, and director Marc Webb already had someone in mind: Andrew Garfield. The Los Angeles actor was not exactly popular at the time, however, he had just been awarded a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Eduardo Saverin in The Social Network, role with which he displayed a wide range of acting capacities.

In this way, Andrew Garfield auditioned for the character in September 2010 alongside Emma Stone, who would become Gwen Stacy. His work impressed everyone, and almost instantly he was cast to play the iconic Marvel Comics character, signing a contract to star in a trilogy. Regarding the choice of this actor, Arad commented to Coming Soon the next:

“I am incredibly excited with Andrew Garfield. In the tradition of Spider-Man, we were looking for a smart, sensitive and cool new Peter Parker who can inspire us and make us laugh, cry and rejoice. We believe that we have found the perfect choice to take on this role and guide us into the future. ”

The rest is history: Andrew Garfield played the character in two films, the second of these being a major failure in terms of criticism. However, what would end up annihilating this reboot was the agreement Sony Pictures reached with Marvel studios in 2015, with which the rights of Spider-Man would end up being shared with Walt Disney, displacing Andrew completely from this project.

Fortunately, fans of this actor have a new hope: that Andrew reprises his role as the Head of the Net in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The truth is that none of this has been confirmed to date, but everything seems to indicate that Andrew, along with Tobey Maguire (who was Spidey in the Sam Raimi films) will appear in the Marvel Studios tape. This film will be released in Mexico on December 15, and until then our illusions of seeing Garfield again incarnating the character will not see any dent.

And you, did you already know the way in which Andrew Garfield became the most beloved Spider-Man in recent years?

***

Don’t miss the best Spaghetti Code content on YouTube.