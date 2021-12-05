Mark Wahlberg will stop getting up at two thirty in the morning to train

Actor Mark Wahlberg set out to get into the best physical shape of all his physique in the latter half of his 40s by designing a training program that led him to get up every day of the week at four in the morning to lock himself in the gym. during two hours.

He has recently changed his hours to get up even earlier after a stay in Europe that upset his sleep routine during his trips to the United States to see his family. During those visits, he would go to bed around five in the afternoon and wake up at two-thirty to exercise his muscles and later get to work on his multiple professional projects while his wife and children slept.

“When I finish the movie that I’m shooting right now in Los Angeles I hope to return to a normal routine, getting up at six in the morning like the rest of the world and sleeping late to have a little fun,” he confessed to his friend Ellen DeGeneres .

On the other hand, Mark is preparing to undergo an extreme physical transformation during the filming of said film, ‘Father Stu’, which will see him gain 13 kilos over the course of a month and a half starting sometime next week , based on eating a lot of hamburgers.

