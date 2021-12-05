Mark Wahlberg and his impossible exercise routine that will destroy you

The actor, former model and former rapper (remember Marky mark?) revealed that his day begins at 2:30 a.m., after that he has a 30-minute prayer session, has breakfast at 3:15 (at that time we are still asleep, clearly) and has his first training session in the gym for exactly 95 minutes (we’re crying just thinking about it).

Things just start there, at 5:30 he has a post workout food, which is almost always a protein shake, at 6:00 he takes a bath (because in 95 minutes of exercise obviously you’re going to sweat), at 7:30 a game of 1.5 hours of golf begins followed by a snack at 8:00 a.m. (Are you aware that by 8:00 a.m. he already ate THREE TIMES?)

But not everything is work, at 9:30 he relaxes in a cryogenic recovery chamber that cools to about -200 degrees – although he only stays there for 3 minutes, otherwise he would die of hypothermia-. At the end, there are two hours of work meetings and calls and then it is time to eat another high-protein snack. And after that, around 1 pm, he makes his “main” meal.

At 3:00 in the afternoon, the actor picks up his children from school and half an hour later eats another snack (How many meals are there?). And it’s not over yet, at 4:00, Wahlberg has another strength and endurance training session. At 5:00 he goes to the shower again. At 5:30 is his family dinner and by 7:30 at night he is already asleep (yes, like babies), which is quite logical if you are going to wake up at 2:30 am every day.

What about exercise?

The actor’s routine is designed to keep him in the best possible physical conditionAnd while it sounds pretty boring to never be up after 7:30 at night, things are clearly working out for him.

Warm up

Overhead hold with supine band: 2 to 3 minutes

Hip bridges with banded pull aparts: 1 to 2 minutes

Push-ups for mountain climbers – 2 to 3 minutes

VersaClimber – 2 to 3 minutes

Routine: