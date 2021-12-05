Marcelo Flores and Benjamín Galdames will have their opportunity against Chile, they rule out that it is in an eliminatory game

Galdames and Flores will have the opportunity to debut against Chile, according to sources within the Tricolor, and for the moment, it is ruled out that they are considered by Tata Martino for the tie

MEXICO.- Benjamin Galdames and Marcelo Flores placeholder image will have their first chance at the Mexican team greatest in the match against chili, since the technician Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino for now they are not included in a qualifying commitment.

According to a source from the Mexican team, ‘Tata’ Martino decided that the young footballers that he cited for the friendly commitment begin to show themselves in preparation duels and against rivals such as chili, especially when they have very good references from them and the national representative looks to the future.

Galdames and Flores will have the opportunity to debut against Chile, according to sources within the Tricolor, and for the moment, it is ruled out that they are considered by Tata Martino for the tie. @miseleccionmx

Inside the Tri it is clear that young people like Benjamin Galdames and Marcelo Flores They start like this, in friendlies, as at the time people like Luis Pérez, Rafael Márquez and Gerardo Torrado himself did in the era of Manuel Lapuente, and not because today there is pressure to summon them because other countries can beat them to Mexico.

‘Tata’ Martino wants to meet Galdames and Flores, see them and follow up on them, and clarify the source that they are on the list for the duel against chili for merits, “because they are doing very well in their clubs and in minor teams”, which is why they may be active during the friendly match.

Both players have already shown that they have qualities to wear the green shirt and the only thing missing was that ‘Tata’ Martino It would open the doors of the Senior National Team to them, as young people of minor categories who do not have much participation in the First Division.

The national coach already did it against Ecuador by summoning Karel Campos, an 18-year-old rookie from America, and now includes more new faces such as Galdames and flowers. “Why couldn’t I call Galdames if he is the captain of the U21 National Team? AND Marcelo He is a figure from the last tournament that was played in Celaya; He wants to see them, he wants to know them, “said the source consulted by ESPN Digital.

Arturo Alfonso González, who although he is not a rookie, at 27 years old the Argentine helmsman is recognizing his great tournament with Monterrey.

‘Tata’ Martino was very satisfied with the performance of Mexico against Ecuador, with many new people, and he hopes that it will be repeated now against chili.

This Sunday, the National Team travels to Austin in the face of the duel against the Andeans, the group will be joined by a couple of players who finish their participation in the semifinals of the MX League.