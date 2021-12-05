Man with omicron in Mexico was vaccinated with Pfizer: López-Gatell

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that the first covid-19 patient with the omicron variant in Mexico is of South African origin and, despite his contagion, was vaccinated with doses of Pfizer.

Through a press conference, the official explained that the man, who he described as a person with “a certain economic affluence who engages in business activities,” was hospitalized in a medical center in Mexico City in the western area, and arrived in the country on November 21.

A few days after arriving, he presented symptoms compatible with mild covid-19, among which the cough, general malaise and low-grade fever stand out; so he went to see his private doctor. After several studies, the patient decided to remain in voluntary isolation.

“He has a history of vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine and his clinical picture is mild. You do not need, from a medical point of view, to be hospitalized; but the person himself decided to stay hospitalized to be in preventive isolation, that is the purpose of his voluntary hospitalization, “he said.

López-Gatell explained that they received a specimen of the patient’s sample at the Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), and a characteristic of “silence S” or failure in the detection of the antigen of the genes was detected in the PCR test. protein S antigen; which is one of the characteristics that makes us suspect in the laboratory diagnosis, the existence of omicron in his system.

Although he clarified that the results of the genetic sequencing process of the specimen will be ready until next Sunday, yesterday night several of the test items were suggestive enough to indicate that it is omicron.

“We prefer to announce it once, at this time, even though the information is not closing, but she is convincing enough about it,” he explained.

The 51-year-old man arrived in the country on November 21 and, six days later, he presented symptoms characteristic of mild covid-19; It was until November 29 that he received medical attention at the private hospital. In this sense, López-Gatell said that in the contact tracing, 8 people who lived with the patient and who are isolated were detected.

“There are eight people that the patient has identified as close contacts, some will be relatives, others not and those eight people are those who are under observation and preventive isolation, as mandated by the guidelines,” López-Gatell said at a press conference.

He said that insisting that this is a special case “would again lead to a false idea that omicron is a variant that will significantly change the course of the epidemic, it is not the case.”

In that sense, he stressed that the federal government would not issue new recommendations before the arrival of omicron and on the eve of the December festivities. He argued that the same protocol has been maintained since the pandemic began, since the variant is not more virulent, that is, it does not cause a more serious disease.

“There is no doubt that it will arrive, is that a problem? No. Because it is not a more aggressive variant, it is more transmissible, but it is not more aggressive, it does not evade the immune response, the treatments are not ineffective ”.

“The specific call is to get vaccinated, but not by omicron, you have to be vaccinated against covid-19, not by omicron, for any variant of this virus that exists. In Mexico we already have 86 percent of the eligible population, vaccinated with at least one dose. We will soon announce the details of the reinforcement for older adults who received certain vaccines ”.

