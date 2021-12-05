Machine Gun Kelly stabbed himself trying to impress Megan Fox

We all do stupid things for love, especially in an early stage of the relationship — or shit, come on. Something that happens in an indistinct way between anonymous and ‘celebrities’, as is the case of Machine Gun Kelly, that when he started to meet Megan fox had a bloody altercation that now counts between laughter. The musician attended the Jimmy Fallon program last Wednesday and said that, on one occasion, he came to stab yourself by mistake while trying to impress the actress. This is how he explains it himself in an anecdote that already travels through social networks:

“It was a bad day, really. Travis Barker gave me a knife engraved with the name of my latest album. I threw the knife up in a motion that I was supposed to catch on my way down, and instead of doing it, it went through my hand. “

A predictable accident that Kelly, who apparently tried to maintain a tough guy facade in front of her partner – somewhat archaic attitude, by the way -, overlooked in the interest of not playing badly hurt. The mishap was such that even today he maintains a scar on his hand that he did not hesitate to show the presenter.

A cloying and viral relationship

We do not know how Fox reacted when he saw that the boy he was meeting stabbed his hand and, instead of healing, he pretended nothing was wrong, because according to Kelly, he called the doctor the next morning when she left home:

“The next morning, as soon as he left, I called a friend and told him I urgently needed stitches.”

Beyond this anecdote, Kelly and Fox have become one of the fashionable couples of this year – with the permission of ‘Kravis’ – thanks to their intense public appearances full of kisses and carantos in the purest ‘old celebrity’ style. ‘. Come on, they are a cute as loved as detested by those who see in them two lovebirds the sea of ​​sticky. Attitude that coincides with the second professional and personal boom before the media of the interpreter, who was in the shadow for many years. Luckily, that captivity is a thing of the past.

