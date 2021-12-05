Luis Carreño shares his career, El Siglo de Torreón

The Venezuelan dubbing actor, Luis Carreño, known for giving voice to the cute animated character Bob Esponja, is visiting La Laguna to attend an event dedicated to Anime and video games.

In an interview with the Mundo Geiki section of El Siglo de Torreón, Carreño told a little about his career, highlighting some characters that have made him a famous figure that has transcended over the years, such as SpongeBob, Max Steel and ‘ Dog ‘from Cat Dog.

Carreño’s leap into the world of dubbing came at age 16, after specializing in theater and following in the footsteps of his brother Frank, who is ‘Pinky’ in Pinky and the Brain.

Although Carreño started dubbing in his native country, he currently resides in Miami, USA, where he has participated in various projects such as My Hero Academia, Higurashi No Naku Koro Ni, South Park, among others.

ALSO READ: Juan Alfonso Carralero, a master of dubbing

For Luis, the character of ‘SpongeBob’ has meant a lot thanks to the various generations who have enjoyed the sympathetic sponge with his voice and the fact that he is visiting La Laguna, is largely thanks to him, since that according to commented a few years ago he proposed to travel most of our country after holding an event in honor of the Nickelodeon cartoon.

During his talk, Carreño stressed that despite the fact that the yellow sponge series has undergone various changes over the years and that despite the fact that some no longer perceive it the same, he continues to give his voice to the character, ‘conquering’ new generations.

The voice actor will be present this Sunday at the interactive Acertijo museum in Gómez Palacio.

VOICES

Luis Carreño has dubbed characters such as:

*Sponge Bob.

* Dog in CatDog.

* Max Steel.

* Tenya Lida.

* Ken Karson.

* Martin Mystery.

* The Eleventh Doctor / Doctor Who.

*Adam Sandler.