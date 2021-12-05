London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 medal winners to be recognized

The Mexican Soccer Teams who had outstanding performances in the Olympic Games from London 2012 and Tokyo 2020 will be recognized internationally.

Members of the teams that won the gold medal in the 2012 edition and the bronze medal in the past Olympic Games from Tokyo will receive in a ceremony the Oly badge that awards the World Olympians Association (WOA) to all athletes who have participated in this type of joust.

“Honored for the work of Mexican soccer that has awarded Olympic medals. I am convinced that there are many things we can do together and we will continue working together as we have done in recent years.

“I think it is important to bring the coaching staff that was working in Tokyo, obviously those who can participate at the player level will be proud to have them at the award ceremony,” he revealed Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, in statements taken up by Marca Claro.

The World Association of Olympians (WOAis an association of accredited competitors who promote Olympic ideals and fair play, promote environmental protection, educate against doping and drug use, provide educational resources, work against violence and drug abuse. intolerance, they support diversity and equality, as well as promote sports management and a culture in which sport is an important part.

