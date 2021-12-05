Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks talks about their relationship for the first time

More than two years ago that the stormy relationship of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, after many comings and goings, It came to an end, to give way to a much less mediatic relationship with the model Gabriella Brooks, who has finally broken her silence.

Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth They began to see each other only a few months after the divorce with Miley Cyrus, but they took it easy. Their relationship grew stronger throughout 2020, and made their relationship official in mid-2021, when Liam uploaded a photo to his Instagram account.

Keeps your love life private

Now at last Gabriella brooks has decided talk openly about your relationship with the actor in an interview for Stellar Magazine. The model confessed that her last 12 months “It has been one of the best years of my life.”

The model too revealed the real reason for which he maintains the relationship with Liam Hemsworth in such a private setting: “My relationship is very, very important and sacred to me. So many things are exhibited in this industry that there are some that I prefer to keep just for myself.” It is clear that Gabriella does not want the public to comment on their relationship.

Very good relationship with the Hemsworths

One of the best parts of your relationship it’s the way the Hemsworths have welcomed you into the family. Gabriella Brooks assures that “They are great, they are the most beautiful people and I am very lucky to meet them.”

For its part, Liam’s family is very excited and happy with Gabriella too. As reported by the medium ‘E!’, A source close to the family said that “They were very happy for Liam as he had found someone who brought out the best in him.”

He also confirmed that She and Liam moved back to Los Angeles after passing the pandemic together in Australia.

