Let’s see where we put Virginia

Is there a statue placed in a public place that is not currently the subject of controversy? Still, committees continue to form and collect signatures and funds to erect new monuments. In South London they had everything ready to install a sculpture of Virginia Woolf, which has been financed in part via a popular collection, sitting on a bench by the Thames. Until a group of neighbors has said that it would not be very sensitive since the author of Waves he committed suicide precisely by drowning in a river with stones in his pockets – although it was not in the Thames, but in the River Ouse near the town of Lewes. The publisher that has promoted the sculpture says that placing it there precisely “will stimulate conversations about mental health, feminism, sexuality and gender.” For now, the statue of Woolf sits waiting.

‘The Nutcracker’ David Herrero / Ballet du Capitole de Toulouse

HOW ‘THE NUTCRACKER’ SAVED THE RED NUMBERS BALLET

As every year for Christmas dates, the montages of The Nutcracker Tchaikovsky’s hit theaters. In Barcelona you could choose between the dreamlike and somewhat free version of the Ballet du Théatre du Capitole de Toulouse, which will arrive at the Liceu from December 28 to January 4, a fragment performed by candlelight at the Axa Auditorium and the production of the Moscow State Ballet at the Teatre Victoria. Although the ballet takes place on Christmas Eve and the first performance of the complete play took place in St. Petersburg in 1892 on Christmas time, the idea of ​​going to see a performance of The Nutcracker By Christmas it was not implanted until much later, in the sixties, and quite far from Russia, in the United States. Although some parts of the ballet, like the first act, with the toys around a Christmas tree, were a hit Instantaneously, the entire ballet was slow to succeed and had very bad reviews at its premiere. The harsh Russian experts said that this was not even a ballet, but a collection of numbers. Today, for many classical dance companies, especially Anglo-Saxon ones, The Nutcracker it is above all an important financial support. Many companies owe around 40 or 50% of their income to the representations of this work in the Christmas season, when a large audience attends the ballet that the rest of the year is not interested in dance.

Taylor Swift and the books Instagram

BOOKS ‘SWIFTIES’

With the relaunch of Net, The new recording that Taylor Swift has made of her 2012 album and all the interpretations that are being made about it, it would seem that we have reached the saturation point of content on the singer. But no, Swift always gives for more. The writer Amy Long, for example, runs the Instagram account @taylorswift_as_books, in which she compares photos of the singer with book covers, usually from small independent labels, and takes advantage of the comments to promote them. Long says he chose the singer for his project because there are an almost unlimited number of photos of her available on the internet – 1,400 used and what remains – and because, like almost everyone else, she is also obsessed with Taylor Swift.

‘Don’t look up’ Imdb

IF THE WORLD IS ENDED, PILL ME WITH THE SPIRITS MADE

On Don’t look up, Adam McKay’s Netflix movie with the most absurdly luxurious cast in memory since the series Airport (Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Perry, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande and about 200 other names appear in the film), Meryl Streep plays an insane president of the United States who mismanages the fact that a meteorite is going to end the Earth. The script was conceived during the hardest parts of the pandemic and McKay has explained that they constantly had to raise the level of parody because reality caught up with them. When Trump suggested drinking bleach, for example, he called his writers and producers in a panic. They needed an even more insane president, or else it wouldn’t be comedy, it would be the news. Still, he says the inspiration for Streep’s character is not just Trump but a mix of the worst of all American presidents: “Bill Clinton’s used-car salesman vibe, the way George W. Bush was dangerously under-qualified. , how Barack Obama cuddled with big business … “. The president’s hairstyle, a few wacky curls like a Christian influencer in 2015, was the brainchild of Meryl Streep herself. “When he told me that I should wear my hair like a 25-year-old girl I thought it was crazy – explained the director – but then she put on the wig and it was like: yes, it’s perfect”