León’s hobby made a caravan; three followers of Tigres were arrested

La Fiera wants to weigh his house in search of tracing the semifinal series of the Apertura 2021 against Tigres

Looking ahead to the meeting this Saturday before Tigers in the game back for the pass to the end of the Opening Tournament 2021, the hobby of Lion held a caravan and a warm welcome outside the stadium to motivate his team in their search for a ticket to the grand final.

Caravan of the fans of León prior to the return vs Tigres. Imago7

After the announcement by the owner of the set of Lion, Jesús Martínez Jr, where he asked for the support of the fans to make himself felt in the second leg this Saturday against Tigers, the followers of the Esmeralda team made a call to arrive at the stadium in a caravan and give a special welcome to the squad.

The Secretariat of Security, Prevention and Citizen Protection of León, Guanajuato reported the arrest of three Tigers fans for scandalizing and inciting violence.

We present the best images of the reception to the Lion prior to the duel before Tigers.

Three fans of Club Tigres were arrested for scandalizing and inciting violence, we remind you that soccer should be enjoyed peacefully and with respect for others. We continue the operation to guarantee the tranquility of local fans and visitors. pic.twitter.com/6Tj9nSqsQc – My Safe City (@Seguridad_Leon) December 5, 2021

